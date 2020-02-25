Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tommy Can't Stop!
A Read-Along Book
Tommy bounces, and he leaps. Tommy clomps, and he bulldozes. Nothing tires Tommy out, and his family can’t keep up! But then his sister has an idea: could tap class be just right for Tommy? This exuberant picture book, written by Broadway dancer Tim Federle, with illustrations by Mark Fearing, stars one very energetic kid who finally finds his place in the spotlight. Follow along with word-for-word narration.Read More
Edition: Enhanced Edition
