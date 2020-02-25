Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Tommy Can't Stop!

Tommy Can't Stop!

A Read-Along Book

by

Illustrated by

Cover design or artwork by

Tommy bounces, and he leaps. Tommy clomps, and he bulldozes. Nothing tires Tommy out, and his family can’t keep up! But then his sister has an idea: could tap class be just right for Tommy? This exuberant picture book, written by Broadway dancer Tim Federle, with illustrations by Mark Fearing, stars one very energetic kid who finally finds his place in the spotlight. Follow along with word-for-word narration.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Performing Arts

On Sale: April 4th 2015

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9781484730324

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
ebook
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Enhanced Edition

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews