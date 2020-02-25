Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Ginny Louise and the School Showdown

Ginny Louise and the School Showdown

A Read-Along Book

by

Illustrated by

Cover design or artwork by

The Truman Elementary Troublemakers are a bad bunch. Especially these three: Cap’n Catastrophe, Destructo Dude, and Make-My-Day May. But they are no match for Ginny Louise, the new hedgehog in school. Her unwavering cheerfulness in the face of their bullying will make young readers holler with glee. Full of rhymes, wordplay, and comic misunderstanding, this book will lend itself well to reading aloud as well as discussions about peer dynamics. Follow along with word-for-word narration.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Friendship

On Sale: June 4th 2015

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9781484730270

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
ebook
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Enhanced Edition

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

PRAISE FOR CHICKEN DANCE BY TAMMI SAUER

"The zippy narrative features punchy dialogue and witty interactions; creative wordplay abounds ("Let's bawk and roll!"). Droll delivery soars high, advancing the story line to its playful conclusion."—Kirkus Reviews
PRAISE FOR TACKY AND THE WINTER GAMES, ILLUS. BY LYNN MUNSINGER

". . .the drawings are detailed and full of life."—School Library Journal
PRAISE FOR NUGGET AND FANG: FRIENDS FOREVER BY TAMMI SAUER

"Sauer creates kindly characters and hits sweetly humorous notes throughout, avoiding a lesson-heavy tone. . . . [a] funny friendship tale."—Publishers Weekly
Read More Read Less