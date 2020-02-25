Princess Patty Meets Her Match

One day your prince will come…or so Princess Patty was told. But he’s taking too long, and she’s tired of waiting; so with Miss Loverpuff (her pet starfish) in tow, Patty sets off to find her own happily-ever-after. Follow along with word-for-word narration as Princess Patty meets a prince who places leftover peas under the bed, and another who can’t tell the difference between catching dragons and dragon flies! Will she ever meet the right Prince Charming? In this delightful picture book, Charise Mericle Harper uses her vivid, energetic style to bring this smart princess’s journey to life.