Cinda Meets Ella

Praise for Mighty Red Riding Hood:



“With all the amiability of Todd Parr, the loose cartoon drawing style of the fractured fairy tales from Saturday morning’s Bullwinkle & Rocky, and the wide-open welcome of Jonathan Van Ness, this story turns Red Riding Hood inside out and reveals a Southern-fried story of keeping things friendly no matter our differences…. The language will have children laughing, the lesson is sensible not syrupy, and the ending a pure surprise. A classic in the making, for all fairy-tale shelves, and sure to be a read-aloud favorite.” —School Library Journal



“'Durn’ funny…our self-assured, chic protagonist is a joyful model of a ‘I’ll do me, you do you’ attitude. The narrative tone has a sassy irreverence, adding to the story’s overall charm.” —BCCB



“West obviously has had great fun telling his fractured fairy tale in a rustic backwoods dialect and matches it with cartoon-style pictures that capture the antic tone of the text perfectly. His genderflipped classic painlessly defies gender norms to empowering effect.” —Booklist



“This book is for all the Little Reds who long to be firecrackers. And for all the big wolves who long to do better.” —Victoria J. Coe, author of the Fenway and Hattie series



“Red’s impeccable style and unshakeable confidence are a charming reminder—to kids and adults alike—that we all have the right to express ourselves unapologetically.” —Roxanne Fequiere, writer, fashion and lifestyle journalist