Mighty Red Riding Hood
A Fairly Queer Tale

by Wallace West

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316628358

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: May 10th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fairy Tales & Folklore / Adaptations

PAGE COUNT: 40

Hardcover
In this clever twist on a traditional tale, a boy who loves his frilly, swishy riding hood turns the tables on a big, bad, bullying wolf!

Better not mess with Little Red when he's got on his favorite frilly red riding hood! It makes him feel happier than a pig in mud, more special than a birthday cake, and mighty as a firecracker. Nothing's gonna stop him from being himself…Not even a big ol' bully of a WOLF! With admirable spunk and a heaping helping of southern humor and hospitality, Little Red finds a way to crack the shell of the closed-minded wolf's perception of frills and bows.

This refreshingly spirited version of the classic tale of Little Red Riding Hood explores the challenge of staying on your path when confronted by strangers who don't want to understand you.

