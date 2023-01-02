Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Rubia and the Three Osos
Rubia and the Three Osos

A Tale That Blends English and Spanish

by Susan Middleton Elya

Illustrated by Melissa Sweet

Trade Paperback
On Sale

Sep 5, 2023

Page Count

40 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316549684

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fairy Tales & Folklore / Adaptations

Description

A unique and humorous retelling of Goldilocks and the Three Bears that includes Spanish words woven throughout and a fabuloso ending, illustrated by a Caldecott Honor-winning artist.

The Oso family is going out for a stroll, and Rubia has her eye on their empty casita. A nice bowl of sopa, a comfortable chair, a perfecta little bed. Who wouldn't want to open la puerta and come in? Just right for bilingual families, new Spanish speakers, and anyone who likes a bueno twist on a classic.
 
This funny fairy tale retelling includes a glossary of Spanish words used in the book.
 
 

