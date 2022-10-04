This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 23, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Courage, collaboration, patience, and sibling love prevail in this folktale with its roots in the Ethiopian tradition. The Lion's Whisker tells the story of Brother and Sister who are constantly arguing. When Grandmother sends them on a dangerous mission to pluck a lion's whisker for her magical potion, the siblings learn valuable lessons about the strength gained by working together, being brave, and showing patience and understanding for others. This classic folktale is brought to life for today’s kids by Rebecca Sheir—creator and host of the award-winning Circle Round storytelling podcast­—with the vibrant and modern folk art of Kenyan illustrator Nikita Abuya. Beloved for their lively storytelling and modern adaptations of values-based tales from around the world, Circle Round bring their wildly popular adaptation of Brother and Sister’s story to colorful picture-book form. Once kids and families have read The Lion's Whisker, resources in the back prompt further exploration of the tale, with conversation questions and creative storytelling prompts and activities.