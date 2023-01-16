Rebecca Sheir is the author of the Circle Round books The Tale of the Unwelcome Guest, A Taste of Honey, and The Great Ball Game, and the host, writer, and producer of the Circle Round storytelling podcast. Distributed by WBUR (Boston's NPR station), Circle Round is heard in all 50 states and nearly 200 countries and has been featured in the New York Times, The Washington Post, and TIME. Sheir has also brought thousands of stories to life as a news reporter on public-radio shows like Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Here & Now, The Splendid Table, and Marketplace. She lives in western Massachusetts with her husband and son.

Nikita Abuya is a digital illustrator and graphic designer from Nairobi, Kenya. Her work celebrates the current generation in pop culture and fashion, as well as aspects from her African heritage.