A Taste of Honey
Kamala Outsmarts the Seven Thieves; A Circle Round Book
Description
In a village in the countryside lived a woman named Kamala who had the most delicious honey you’ve ever tasted. She collected honey from her hives to sell at the market, but business was slow, and she and her father were struggling to get by. Kamala knew she had to do something, so when she heard that the king’s son was getting married and all the villagers were invited to the party, she got an idea.
When Kamala’s first plan doesn’t exactly work out and seven tricky thieves try to steal from her, she has to rely on her own wits to outsmart them—and discovers a rather sweet reward.
The colorful illustrations of Chaaya Prabhat, who lives in Chennai, India complement Circle Round podcast host Rebecca Sheir's original adaptation of this traditional Indian folktale. Specially designed to be read aloud and shared, the story is accompanied by questions and prompts for conversation, along with creative storytelling activities.
The creators of the award-winning podcast Circle Round, produced by WBUR radio (Boston's NPR station), bring their beloved combination of folktales and storytelling activities to book form in the first branded Circle Round book series. Podcast host, Rebecca Sheir, has uncovered folktales from a broad range of traditions, all exploring timeless values, such as kindness, generosity, acceptance, and more.
Praise
"Rebecca Sheir has a gift for creating magical, evocative worlds for children (and their grown-ups!) The storytelling power in this book will leave you delighted and inspired and entertained!" —Guy Raz, Wow in the World and How I Built This
“Whether picture book or podcast, Rebecca Sheir has a unique way of dusting off traditional folktales, making them feel fresh and modern to a new generation of kids and families. Her exquisite storytelling told with both heart and humor, and the generous offering of extension activities keep these stories resonating through imaginations long after the closing words.” —Mindy Thomas, Wow in the World
"I love the respect that Rebecca and the Circle Round team have for kids. They create kind and joyful worlds for families that are always a welcome (and entertaining!) place to visit." —Lee Overtree, Story Pirates
“In a time where storytelling can be considered a lost art, Circle Round is giving the world an opportunity to gather round again. While Circle Round’s books will be entertaining for kids, I imagine that the kid in all of us will find these books insightful and enjoyable too!” —Kelly Jenrette, Emmy-nominated actress and co-author of The Adventures of Jimmy the Fly
"This book is a joy to read aloud and explore with children. Fans of all ages will enjoy the vibrant illustrations and charming story, as well as the deeper message of acceptance that we all could do with remembering." —Jane Lindholm, But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids