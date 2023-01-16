Free shipping on orders $35+

The Lion's Whisker
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Lion's Whisker

Sister and Brother Take On a Challenge Together; A Circle Round Book

by Rebecca Sheir

Illustrated by Nikita Abuya

Regular Price $9.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

ebook
ebook

Regular Price $9.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 23, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

May 23, 2023

Page Count

44 Pages

Publisher

Hachette Logo Large Light blue Hachette logo with icon and text

ISBN-13

9781635865219

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fairy Tales & Folklore / Adaptations

Description

Courage, collaboration, patience, and sibling love prevail in this folktale with its roots in the Ethiopian tradition. The Lion's Whisker tells the story of Brother and Sister who are constantly arguing. When Grandmother sends them on a dangerous mission to pluck a lion's whisker for her magical potion, the siblings learn valuable lessons about the strength gained by working together, being brave, and showing patience and understanding for others. This classic folktale is brought to life for today’s kids by Rebecca Sheir—creator and host of the award-winning Circle Round storytelling podcast­—with the vibrant and modern folk art of Kenyan illustrator Nikita Abuya. Beloved for their lively storytelling and modern adaptations of values-based tales from around the world, Circle Round bring their wildly popular adaptation of Brother and Sister’s story to colorful picture-book form. Once kids and families have read The Lion's Whisker, resources in the back prompt further exploration of the tale, with conversation questions and creative storytelling prompts and activities. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

“This book is a beautiful and fun way to learn how to share and get along with others, especially your sibling. I remember the days when I fought constantly with my sister . . . but now we share everything, including a deep love of Circle Round!”

Hrishikesh Hirway, musician and host of the podcast Song Exploder

“This age-old Ethiopian folktale gets a Circle Round refresh. Relatable and fun for young readers everywhere, this book will have families and classrooms talking, creating, and playing together. A wonderful read-aloud or read-alone for any home or classroom.”

Mindy Thomas, host of the podcast Wow in the World
Read More Read Less