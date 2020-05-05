Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Land of Stories Complete Gift Set

by

Dive into the complete #1 New York Times bestselling series The Land of Stories with this beautiful complete e-book set.

Through the mysterious powers of a cherished book of stories, twins Alex and Conner leave their world behind and find themselves in a foreign land full of wonder and magic where they come face-to-face with the fairy-tale characters they grew up reading about.

#1 New York Times bestselling author Chris Colfer invites readers to join Alex and Conner from the beginning on their fairy-tale adventures in this gorgeous paperback boxed set, which includes all six books in the Land of Stories series: The Wishing Spell, The Enchantress Returns, A Grimm Warning, Beyond the Kingdoms, An Author’s Odyssey, and Worlds Collide.

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fairy Tales & Folklore

On Sale: May 12th 2020

Price: $47.99 / $60.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 2896

ISBN-13: 9780316706995

The Land of Stories