Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Land of Stories: The Ultimate Book Hugger's Guide
A behind-the-scenes, comprehensive look at the #1 New York Times bestselling series — now in paperback!Read More
A combination travel guide, encyclopedia, and exciting fan compendium, this ultimate guidebook includes sections such as “Who’s Who,” “Places to Go,” and “Trinkets, Treasures, and Other Things” that explore the backgrounds and histories of the many characters, places, and magic items throughout the beloved Land of Stories series.
This book also includes bonus chapters, insider information about the series, and more, including sketches from the author, “Secrets from the Land of Stories,” and “Chris’s Top Ten Tips for Writers.”
Perfect for new and mega-fans alike, this full-color guidebook illustrated by series artist Brandon Dorman captures the magical ins and outs of the Land of Stories we know and love and delivers new, never-before-seen art and information sure to thrill and satisfy readers.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for the Land of Stories series:
A #1 New York Times Bestselling series
A Barnes & Noble Best Kids' Book of the Year
"A magical debut."—Family Circle
"Captivating"—Teen Vogue
"In The Land of Stories, Colfer showcases his talent for crafting fancifully imaginative plots and multidimensional characters."—Los Angeles Times
"There's more in Colfer's magic kingdoms than Disney has dreamt of."—USA Today
"It will hit big with its combination of earnestness and playful poise."—The New York Times Book Review
"It's hard not to love a book dedicated to the Glee star's grandmother...Colfer gets off many good lines [and] the nifty ending ties the plot's multiple strands up while leaving room for further fairy tale adventures."—Publishers Weekly