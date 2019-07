In the highly anticipated conclusion to the Land of Stories series, Conner and Alex must brave the impossible. All of the Land of Stories fairy-tale characters–heroes and villains–are no longer confined within their world! Conner doesn’t think the situation could get any worse. That is, until Alex goes missing!





Conner and his friends will have to fight their biggest battle yet. But without Alex by his side, Conner doesn’t know how he will win the war and keep everyone he loves safe. Can the twins restore order between the human and fairy-tale world?