Ponyella

Which pony does the diamond horseshoe fit? In this clever retelling of Cinderella, Ponyella longs to show Princess Penelope her fabulous leaps and jumps at the Tippington 25th Annual Grand Royal Pony Championship. But Plumpkin and Bun Bun, the mean ponies she shares a farm with, say that Ponyella’s farm chores make her too dirty to be a champion. With a little help from Ponyella’s fairy godmare, her coat becomes marshmallow white once again, and her mane silky and beautiful. It’s love at first sight for Princess Penelope and Ponyella ??? but what will happen when the magic runs out at noon? From the best-selling author-illustrator team of the What Mommies Do Best/What Daddies Do Best books comes a playful rendition of Cinderella with an original twist!