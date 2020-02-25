On the Ball

Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Owen loves playing ball. But it doesn’t always “love” him back. And after a particularly disastrous day on the field, Owen is benched. He is feeling so low that he doesn’t even notice the ball rolling through a hole in the fence until it’s gotten away. In his effort to get it back, he discovers that he has more skills than he realizes.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Sports & Recreation

On Sale: January 4th 2017

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781368004466

