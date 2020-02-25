Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Daddy's Back-to-School Shopping Adventure

by

Illustrated by

Cover design or artwork by

What do glow-in-the-dark glue sticks, an electronic garbage truck pencil sharpener, and neon paper clips have in common? Not one of them is on the list and yet they all end up in the back-to-school cart when Daddy, Jake, and Jenny pick out school supplies while Mommy’s off shopping in another part of the store. In this heartwarming and hilarious tale, Jake and Jenny surprise Daddy with one more special item that most definitely isn’t on the list.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family / Parents

On Sale: January 4th 2017

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781368005128

ebook
