Daddy's Back-to-School Shopping Adventure

What do glow-in-the-dark glue sticks, an electronic garbage truck pencil sharpener, and neon paper clips have in common? Not one of them is on the list and yet they all end up in the back-to-school cart when Daddy, Jake, and Jenny pick out school supplies while Mommy’s off shopping in another part of the store. In this heartwarming and hilarious tale, Jake and Jenny surprise Daddy with one more special item that most definitely isn’t on the list.