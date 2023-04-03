The I Love You Book / El libro de los te amo

This ultimate gift book from beloved author Todd Parr is the perfect way to say, "I love you"—now in an English-Spanish bilingual edition!



I love you when you give me kisses. I love you when you need hugs. . . . Most of all, I love you just the way you are.



In this colorful picture book, Todd Parr explores the meaning of unconditional love in a heartfelt, playful way. Perfect for Valentine’s Day and beyond, Todd's vibrant illustrations and tender sentiments will inspire parents and caregivers, who will enjoy sharing this very special book with the little ones they love.



English edition, The I Love You Book, also available for purchase.





Este libro ideal para regalar del querido autor Todd Parr es la manera perfecta de decir: "Te amo"; ¡ahora con la edición bilingüe en inglés y español!



Te amo cuando me das besos. Te amo cuando necesitas abrazos. . . . Sobre todo, te amo tal y como eres.



En este colorido libro ilustrado, Todd Parr explora el significado del amor incondicional de una manera divertida y sincera. Es perfecto para el Día de San Valentín y muchas ocasiones más, y los padres y cuidadores seguramente se sentirán inspirados por las ilustraciones dinámicas de Todd y sus tiernos sentimientos mientras disfrutan compartiendo este libro tan especial con los pequeños a los que aman.



La edición en inglés, The I Love You Book, también está disponible.