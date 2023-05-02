Orders over $45 ship FREE

by David Soman

May 2, 2023

32 Pages

9780316427838

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family / Parents

In his coziest book yet, New York Times bestselling artist behind the Ladybug Girl series strikes a universal chord in a beautiful exploration of the bond between father and child. 

Spend a day with an irresistible father and child, riding the ups and downs of the emotions that come before a parent goes away, and discover the deep comfort of learning that Papa’s love is strong, no matter where he is.
 
With art that strikes an enchanting balance between classic and contemporary, Soman combines glowing jewel tones and modern-day details with woodsy cross-hatching and loveable bears that bring to mind Maurice Sendak’s beloved Little Bear books. This joyous celebration of the bond between father and child is a welcome reassurance that separation anxiety can be navigated and reminds young readers that they are loved and cared for, and that soon enough, Papa’s Home again.
 
 

