David Soman
David Soman has illustrated many beautiful picture books including the New York Times best-selling Ladybug Girl, which he co-created with his wife Jacky Davis. He is an instructor at the School of Visual Arts in New York City, and lives with his family in upstate New York where he often walks the mountains outside his studio, and where sometimes, his yard is visited by a Great and Not so Terrible Bear.Read More
