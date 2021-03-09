The Impossible Mountain
Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316427746

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: November 9th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fairy Tales & Folklore

PAGE COUNT: 48

You are never too small for a big adventure.

Anna and her little brother Finn have lived their whole lives safe behind the stone wall of their village, never knowing what lay beyond. Until the day they peek over the edge and see the Mountain for the first time. Now, there's no stopping them. Not even the villagers who say it will be impossible.

The natural wonders of this epic journey are brought to breath-taking life by New York Times bestselling artist David Soman. Join Anna and Finn on a grand adventure where bravery, ingenuity, and grit will help them blaze a trail up the Impossible Mountain, and beyond their wildest dreams.

