Cookies & Milk
Description
It's a summer of family, friendship, and fun fiascos in this acclaimed novel that's as irresistible as a fresh-baked cookie.
Ellis Bailey Johnson has the summertime blues. Instead of hanging out with friends, listening to music, and playing his harmonica, Ellis has to help bring his dad’s latest farfetched, sure-to-fail idea to life: open the world’s first chocolate chip cookie store.
They have six weeks to perfect their recipe, get a run-down A-frame storefront on Hollywood’s Sunset Boulevard into tip-top shape, and bring in customers. But nothing goes according to plan, especially when family secrets start to surface. Can Ellis bake up a happy ending?
Partially based on Shawn Amos’s own experiences growing up the son of Wally “Famous” Amos, and packed with humor, heart, and fun illustrations, this debut novel sings with the joy of self-discovery, unconditional love, and community.
“Shawn Amos has written a beautiful story of family and music, of growing up and having adventures, of business building and character building, that is at once very specific and universal. I love Cookies and Milk as much as I love cookies and milk.” –Lisa See, New York Times bestselling and award winning author of Snow Flower and the Secret Fan and Shanghai Girls
What's Inside
Praise
A Junior Library Guild Selection
"Full of heart and humor….A wholesome story that bridges generations."—Kirkus
"Offbeat and enchanting. The humorous narration is breezy and conversational …there are also exquisite descriptions of musical transcendence, an uplifting community, and a gorgeous father-son relationship that evolves and deepens throughout. A sweet treat with a warm center."—Booklist
"Amos’s energetic prose encourages pride in one's culture. Championing interpersonal bonds, be they found family or blood relatives, the narrative also emphasizes unconditional love and one community’s impact on a boy shaping his identity."—Publishers Weekly
"Sets a fantastic scene…. Music, family dynamics, friends, and cookies are all delivered with imagery so strong that readers will taste those cookies."—School Library Journal