Shawn Amos

Shawn Amos is a world-renowned Blues musician who grew up the son of Wally Amos, aka Famous Amos: a pop culture icon, cookie mogul, and household name to this day. When Shawn’s not touring or recording as The Reverend Shawn Amos, he works as a partner at NYC communications firm Hudson Cutler. He is also a divorced father of three children, with whom he enjoys baking. This is his first novel.