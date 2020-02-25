Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
My Bibi Always Remembers
Little Tembo, a baby elephant, is thirsty and her herd cannot find any water. But Bibi, the matriarch, “remembers the way to wet.” As Bibi leads them across the parched savannah, Tembo happily follows, every now and then getting distracted by her own memories of games she loves to play. With touching family moments interspersed between Tembo’s playful actions, this tribute to grandmothers will make a perfect read-aloud. Praise for Stay Close to Mama “Readers and their parents will instantly see themselves in this loving but ongoing conflict over the need to explore and the need to protect, and they’ll undoubtedly find the two characters adorable and reassuring.”Read More
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR JUST LIKE MY PAPA
"The acrylic illustrations are larger than life and show the expanses of the savannah but remain warm and kid-friendly, especially in the lions' depth of expression, ranging from curiosity to impatience, from concern to pride. The pacing is superb, with the right amount of drama for the youngest readers yet awash with reassuring paternal love and care for young Kito."—-School Library Journal
PRAISE FOR STAY CLOSE TO MAMA
"Readers and their parents will instantly see themselves in this loving but ongoing conflict over the need to explore and the need to protect, and they'll undoubtedly find the two characters adorable and reassuring."—-Publisher's Weekly
PRAISE FOR STAY CLOSE TO MAMA
Wohnoutka's large, almost impressionistic paintings grant a rich glimpse of the broad savanna and its denizens.—School Library Journal
