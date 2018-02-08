Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Poe Won't Go

by

Illustrated by

When an elephant plants himself in the road and refuses to move, the people of Prickly Valley try all sorts of methods to get him to go-but one thoughtful little girl works up the courage to do what no one else has done: ask him.

Balancing both hilarity and sensitivity, Poe Won’t Go has the feel of a contemporary classic, reminding readers that there is power in one, power in listening, and power in being a friend.
Show Me Readers Award Nominee (Missouri), 2020

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Elephants

On Sale: October 16th 2018

Price: $17.99 / $18.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781484790595

Hardcover
"DiPucchio's rhythmic narrative, which breaks into rhyme partway through, makes a swinging, sometimes silly, readaloud."—Booklist (starred review)
"A fun read-aloud that reinforces the importance of communication. A solid choice for storytime and small group sharing."—SLJ
"DiPucchio's outlandish scenarios in this humorous, offbeat story are nicely supported by OHora's quirky, playful acrylic and pencil illustrations-from the small-scale (cages full of mice) to the larger-scale (crowd scenes that show a diverse population)."—Horn Book
"Thought-provoking and timely."—School Library Journal
"A timely, well-constructed explanation brought down to a level anyone can comprehend."—Kirkus Reviews
