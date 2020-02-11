Kelly DiPucchio is the award-winning author of several children’s books, including The Sandwich Swap, cowritten with Queen Rania Al Abdullah and illustrated by Tricia Tusa; the New York Times best-selling Grace for President, illustrated by LeUyen Pham; Gaston, illustrated by Christian Robinson; and Poe Won’t Go, illustrated by Zachariah OHora. Kelly lives with her family in southeastern Michigan. She invites you to visit her website at kellydipucchio.com.

LeUyen Pham is the bestselling illustrator of many books for children, including Grace for President by Kelly DiPucchio, the Vampirina Ballerina series by Anne Marie Pace, and the Princess in Black series by Shannon and Dean Hale. LeUyen has also written and illustrated her own works, including Big Sister, Little Sister and The Bear Who Wasn’t There. She lives with her husband and two sons in Los Angeles. Visit leuyenpham.com to learn more.