Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Grace Goes to Washington
“Who’s in charge here?”
When Grace learns about the three branches of the United States government, she and the rest of the student council put the lesson into practice as they debate how to spend the money from a school fund-raiser. Should they buy new sports equipment? Books for the library? Instruments for the music room? The arguments continue as they travel to Washington, DC, for a field trip. Exploring government buildings and national monuments, Grace feels closer than ever to her dream of becoming president someday. But she and her classmates have a lot to learn about what it means to serve the needs of the people, especially when the people want such different things!
In this follow-up to New York Times best seller Grace for President, Kelly DiPucchio not only introduces how our government makes decisions, but also shares what it takes to be a true public servant.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR GRACE FOR PRESIDENT
New York Times Best Seller
New York Times Best Seller
PRAISE FOR GRACE FOR PRESIDENT
"Refreshingly, Grace's hard-fought campaign . . . features the hard work that goes into such a contest."—The New York Times Book Review
"Refreshingly, Grace's hard-fought campaign . . . features the hard work that goes into such a contest."—The New York Times Book Review
PRAISE FOR GRACE FOR PRESIDENT
"Explaining the electoral system to adults isn't easy, but [DiPucchio and Pham] make it understandable to kids."—Booklist
"Explaining the electoral system to adults isn't easy, but [DiPucchio and Pham] make it understandable to kids."—Booklist
PRAISE FOR GRACE FOR PRESIDENT
"Lively."—Publishers Weekly
"Lively."—Publishers Weekly