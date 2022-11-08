Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Back to School, Backpack!
by Simon Rich

Illustrated by Tom Toro

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

Hardcover
On Sale

Jul 11, 2023

Page Count

40 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316628341

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / School & Education

Description

You think YOU'RE anxious about the first day of school? Imagine how your backpack feels! 

In this hilarious yet reassuring back-to-school picture book, a backpack deals with first-day-of-school nerves and feeling out of place. Filled with crowded hallways, lonely cafeteria tables, toilet stalls, and the signature existential angst of Simon Rich, this fun read-aloud will have kids braving classrooms with a smile (and maybe taking better care of their trusty backpacks…).

What's Inside

