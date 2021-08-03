I'm Terrified of Bath Time
by Simon Rich

Illustrated by Tom Toro

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316628334

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: April 5th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Humorous Stories

PAGE COUNT: 40

Can I tell you a secret? I’m terrified of bath time.…
 
And so begins a hilarious dip into the choppy waters of a nightly ritual that parents and children alike often dread. Filled with soapsuds, rubber duckies, and existential angst, Simon Rich’s debut picture book is a splashy tale of cleanliness—and survival. This irreverent read-aloud treat about facing fear and embracing adventure might just change the way you see bath time (and your bathroom) forever.

