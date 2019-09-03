Tom Toro

Tom Toro is a cartoonist and writer. Over 200 of his cartoons have been published in The New Yorker since 2010, as well as New York Times, Playboy, the Paris Review, and elsewhere. Tom’s essays have appeared in the New Yorker Cartoon Encyclopedia, and his short stories have appeared in the New Haven Review, Slush Pile, and Litro. Tom attended NYU graduate film school, where he cocreated films that played at Sundance, Tribeca, and Cannes. Tom has been interviewed and profiled by NPR, the Huffington Post, and the San Francisco Chronicle. He lives in Portland, Oregon with his wife, kid, and cat.