Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

How to Potty Train Your Porcupine

How to Potty Train Your Porcupine

by

A laugh-out-loud picture book debut in the vein of If You Give a Mouse a Cookie and How to Babysit a Grandma by a talented New Yorker cartoonist.

The title says it all: this fun debut is a comedic take on potty training with a clever message at the end. Two children bring home a pet porcupine, but they can only keep her if she’s house-trained! After a whirlwind of increasingly zany approaches, the kids learn that sometimes the best way to solve a problem is to ask nicely.

With Tom’s wit and dynamic artwork, this delightful story about learning to pee will bring joy and heart to young readers.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Humorous Stories

On Sale: May 12th 2020

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9780316495394

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews