How to Potty Train Your Porcupine





The title says it all: this fun debut is a comedic take on potty training with a clever message at the end. Two children bring home a pet porcupine, but they can only keep her if she’s house-trained! After a whirlwind of increasingly zany approaches, the kids learn that sometimes the best way to solve a problem is to ask nicely.





With Tom’s wit and dynamic artwork, this delightful story about learning to pee will bring joy and heart to young readers.