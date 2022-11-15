The Invisible String Backpack

Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
Description
It’s Mila’s first day of school, but mixed with excitement is worry. What if she can’t find her classroom? What if no one likes her? What if she’s too nervous to speak up? With a little advice from her brother, she learns that she has everything she needs right in her Invisible Backpack: an Invisible Microphone to help her find her voice, an Invisible Flashlight for when she’s feeling lost, an Invisible Net to catch her if she falls, and much more. Her pack is bottomless! The Invisible String is the very first thing that she puts in her pack—and each time she uses it, it gets bigger and better.
Patrice Karst, the bestselling author of the modern classic The Invisible String, gives readers the tools to confront every obstacle by teaching them to always hold onto their inner strength, to put on their Invisible Wings…and fly.
Praise
"Delivers a particularly compelling message in today's uncertain times that though we may be separated from the ones we care for, love is the unending connection that binds us all." —The American Academy of Pediatrics
"Children of all ages (and yes, adults too!) feel a great sense of peace and joy realizing that we are all connected to the ones we love through The Invisible String." —The National Association of School Psychologists
"[Promotes] a vision of global unity and empathy...effective." —Kirkus Reviews
Praise for The Invisible Leash:
"This title will likely appeal to the pet-owning fans of The Invisible String and will find a place in collections in need of pet loss books."—School Library Journal
"An empathy-driven resource for children reckoning with the loss of a pet." —Publishers Weekly
"The stages of grief are clearly written and illustrated...helpful for grieving children." —Kirkus Reviews