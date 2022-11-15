Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

The Invisible String Backpack
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Invisible String Backpack

by Patrice Karst

Illustrated by Joanne Lew-Vriethoff

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

Hardcover
Hardcover

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 11, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jul 11, 2023

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780316402286

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Self-esteem & Self-reliance

Description

This companion book to The Invisible String—which has sold over a million copies to date—offers a complete socio-emotional toolkit for back-to-school—and your whole life!

It’s Mila’s first day of school, but mixed with excitement is worry. What if she can’t find her classroom? What if no one likes her? What if she’s too nervous to speak up? With a little advice from her brother, she learns that she has everything she needs right in her Invisible Backpack: an Invisible Microphone to help her find her voice, an Invisible Flashlight for when she’s feeling lost, an Invisible Net to catch her if she falls, and much more. Her pack is bottomless! The Invisible String is the very first thing that she puts in her pack—and each time she uses it, it gets bigger and better.

Patrice Karst, the bestselling author of the modern classic The Invisible String, gives readers the tools to confront every obstacle by teaching them to always hold onto their inner strength, to put on their Invisible Wings…and fly.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

Praise for The Invisible String:
 
“An excellent book for children to read with their loved ones…. The message of Patrice Karst’s book is powerful: No matter what, you’re always connected to your loved ones.” —The Huffington Post

"Delivers a particularly compelling message in today's uncertain times that though we may be separated from the ones we care for, love is the unending connection that binds us all." —The American Academy of Pediatrics
 
“A wonderful storybook for children experiencing separation anxiety.” —Today's Parent

"Children of all ages (and yes, adults too!) feel a great sense of peace and joy realizing that we are all connected to the ones we love through The Invisible String." —The National Association of School Psychologists

"[Promotes] a vision of global unity and empathy...effective." —Kirkus Reviews
 

Praise for The Invisible Leash:

"This title will likely appeal to the pet-owning fans of The Invisible String and will find a place in collections in need of pet loss books."—School Library Journal

"An empathy-driven resource for children reckoning with the loss of a pet." —Publishers Weekly

"The stages of grief are clearly written and illustrated...helpful for grieving children." —Kirkus Reviews

Read More Read Less

The Invisible String