From the author of the picture book phenomenon The Invisible String, which has sold nearly half a million copies to date, comes the perfect companion workbook with more than 50 creative art therapy and writing activities–plus 12 bonus reflection cards in the back–that build healthy relationships and help heal the wounds of trauma.



For years, tens of thousands of copies of The Invisible String have been sold to therapists, caregivers, and organizations who work with populations dealing with separation. Whether it’s teachers using it around the early days of the school year, military organizations using it for family support, or counselors using it at grief camps, the book has inspired scores of workshops and creative activities within these groups that are often shared online. The book’s co-author, Dana Wyss, is an art therapist who uses the book successfully with her clients, and she and Patrice Karst have partnered to create this workbook to help spread the healing power of The Invisible String to the communities that most need it.





With more than 50 art and write-in activities limited only by the imagination, plus 12 punch-out reflection cards for added value, The Invisible String Workbook allows readers of all ages who have experienced any kind of separation or loss to delve deeper into their relationships, to engage in exploratory and healing conversations, and to build healthier attachments.