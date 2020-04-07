Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

You Are Never Alone

You Are Never Alone

An Invisible String Lullaby

by

by

This new original board book inspired by the bestselling phenomenon The Invisible String, which has sold half a million copies to date, celebrates the everlasting bonds between parents and newborns.

As new parents are so aware, separation anxiety can begin in the earliest days, right out of the womb. This endearing rhyming verse focuses on milestone moments of separation as baby and toddler, always returning to a reunion between separations that establishes a pattern of consistency and security that will last a lifetime. A perfect new baby gift, You Are Never Alone opens up the proven healing powers of The Invisible String to a whole new audience of parents and children.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family / New Baby

On Sale: December 1st 2020

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 20

ISBN-13: 9780316460101

LB Kids Logo
Board book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

The Invisible String