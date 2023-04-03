Description

Sandra Boynton's newest arrival beautifully captures the wonder of being a new parent. "From the moment I saw you and whispered your name, nothing, no nothing, has been quite the same."



Welcoming a baby transforms life in many ways, including the wondrous opportunity to see the world through a child's eyes. In Ooo Baby, Baby! the precious baby bunny marvels at the changing seasons, happily watches the clouds, and plays with everyday objects in unexpected ways—all while the adoring big bunny looks on with delight.



With its warm and familiar illustrations—and a heart-shaped window in its front cover—this lilting Boynton board book is the ideal present for young children and new parents. It's also terrific for grandparents, baby showers, welcome baskets, or even Valentine's Day or Easter. Or just because. OOO!