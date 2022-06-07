It's Tummy Time!

Celebrate babies' daily exercise with this exuberant board book from a New York Times bestselling children's book creator!



Play time. Game time. Nap time. Tummy time! All ages of family members will want to recite this jaunty, infectious verse during pediatrician-recommended "tummy time," the minimum of three to five minutes two or three times per day that newborns should rest on their tummy to build neck, arm, and torso muscles. This fun exploration of babies’ daily activities, accompanied by bright and witty illustrations of a diverse range of babies and families, is a must-have for all new parents and infants as they develop strong, healthy bodies.