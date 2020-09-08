Strollercoaster
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Strollercoaster

by

Illustrated by

Illustrated by

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316493222

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: May 4th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family / New Baby

PAGE COUNT: 32

Hardcover

This joyous romp through the neighborhood celebrates the bond between a father and a child, illustrated by an award-winning artist team.

Buckle up as a toddler's tantrum is cleverly averted when a loving dad transforms an everyday neighborhood stroll into an extraordinary adventure, reminding us that all you need to chase away a bad mood is love and a little bit of imagination.

Brought to brilliantly-colored, kinetic life by award-winning artists Raúl the Third and Elaine Bay, Strollercoaster sings with details of a diverse and vibrant urban neighborhood bursting with life, enhanced by Spanish words embedded in the art. It's the best ride in town!
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews