Matt Ringler
Matt Ringler is a children’s book writer who loves roller coasters and any kind of fast ride. When his daughter Sam was small, he took her for Strollercoaster rides all over New York City. They now live together in Yonkers, New York.Read More
Raul the Third and Elaine Bay were both born in El Paso, Texas and have been making art together since they met. Raul the Third is the Pura Belpre award winning illustrator of Lowriders to the Center of the Earth and Vamos! Let’s Go to the Market and the creator of the World of Vamos! Elaine Bay is a multi-disciplinary artist and the colorist of the World of Vamos! books. They live in Boston with their son Raul El Gonzalez IV.
By the Author
Strollercoaster
This joyous romp through the neighborhood celebrates the bond between a father and a child, illustrated by an award-winning artist team.Buckle up as a toddler's…