



After Zach’s dog, Jojo, dies, his friend Emily tries to comfort him with the “best news ever”: an invisible leash around our hearts connects everyone to their pets no matter where they are, on this Earth or somewhere beyond — maybe they are even near right now. Zach is skeptical, saying he only believes in what he can see, but Emily lets him find his own way to eventually come to feel the comforting tug of the Invisible Leash.



Accompanied by emotive and uplifting art by Joanne Lew-Vriethoff, Patrice Karst’s gentle story celebrates the love, warmth, and joy that animals give us in this life and beyond.