I Miss My Grandpa
For fans of Ed Young and Peter Sis, this breathtaking picture book, from LBYR’s first Emerging Artist Award Winner, Jin Xiaojing, is the perfect read for anyone who has lost a loved one.Read More
A young girl has never met her grandpa. He passed away before she was born, but she misses him every day. She often wonders…what did he look like?
Grandma says: His face was shaped like the moon, his mouth was good at telling stories, and his hair was as curly as a bird’s nest.
With the help of her grandma and the rest of her loving family, will this young girl be able to imagine her grandpa’s face in her mind–and feel the love that he shared with others?
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
*"A luminous celebration of what we share and inherit from our elders."—Kirkus, starred review