Jin Xiaojing

Jin Xiaojing is an illustrator based in New York City. She is a graduate of the School of Visual Arts, and the author of Here You Are and The Gift Falls Off, both published in China, as well as the winner of the Xinyi Picture Book Good Book award. She was also the winner of the Little, Brown Emerging Artist Award. I Miss My Grandpa is her debut picture book in the United States. You can visit her website at jinxiaojing.com.