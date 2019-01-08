I Miss My Grandpa





Grandma says: His face was shaped like the moon, his mouth was good at telling stories, and his hair was as curly as a bird’s nest.





With the help of her grandma and the rest of her loving family, will this young girl be able to imagine her grandpa’s face in her mind–and feel the love that he shared with others?





A young girl has never met her grandpa. He passed away before she was born, but she misses him every day. She often wonders…what did he look like?