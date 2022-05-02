World Made of Glass
World Made of Glass

by Ami Polonsky

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316462044

USD: $16.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: January 17th 2023

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Health & Daily Living / Diseases, Illnesses & Injuries

PAGE COUNT: 288

A heartbreaking, heart-mending novel of love, grief, friendship, and community.  
 
March 1987. The FDA has just approved AZT as the first drug to treat AIDS. But it's too late for Iris’s dad. He’s dying, confined to a hospital bed in the apartment he shares with his boyfriend, J.R. (who Iris hates), four floors above Iris and her mom. Soon, all Iris has left of her kind, loving dad are memories, photos, and a binder full of the poems they used to exchange.
 
As Iris navigates her rage and grief, she resolves to speak out against the rampant fear, misinformation, and prejudice surrounding AIDS—and find the pieces of Dad that she never knew before. In the process, she discovers surprising sides to J.R., the joy of true friendship, and the power of her own voice in school and at home.
 
Award-winning author Ami Polonsky has crafted a lyrical, tender, earth-shattering novel that will stay with you long after you’ve turned the last page.

