Patrice Karst
Dana Wyss holds a Ph.D. from Lesley University in Expressive Therapy, and is a board-certified art therapist and licensed marriage and family therapist. She is Director of Training at Star View Adolescent Center in Southern California, and facilitates therapist trainings and workshops around the country.
Joanne Lew-Vriethoff is the acclaimed illustrator of many children’s books including the new edition of The Invisible String and the Invisible String Workbook, as well as Stacy McAnulty’s Beautiful and Brave. Born in Malaysia, she grew up in Los Angeles, studied at the Art Center College of Pasadena, and now lives in Amsterdam. Her website is joannelewvriethoff.com.
