Description

With nearly 200,000 copies sold, Nature Anatomy, is an acclaimed favorite of adults and children alike. In Julia Rothman's Nature Anatomy Activity Book, the author invites her many young fans to try their hand at identifying, drawing, and learning the parts and pieces of the natural world. Loaded with Rothman's original illustrations the activity pages feature dozens of fun challenges. From labeling the parts of a tree to creating a cloud diary, identifying the sequence of the stages in a frog's life cycle, designing an original spider web, and learning to draw butterflies, Rothman's creative on-the-page quizzes, puzzles, and nature activities will pique the curiosity–and get the pencils moving–for kids of all ages.