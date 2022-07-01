Ocean Anatomy

"Timely, important, and serious information does not have to be tough to digest. The latest book in Rothman's illustrated Anatomy series, is a spectacularly appealing overview of everything to do with the ocean that presents information with beauty and charm…This lovely book will appeal to readers of all ages, whether they want to sit and read or just dip their toes in. It should be in every library’s circulating collection." — Booklist



"As usual, the book did not disappoint: beautifully done illustrations about the ocean and everything living in it." — Book Riot



"The writing is clear, lively, and informative. Each spread is filled with a variety of colorful, appealing, and scientifically accurate drawings... A fact-filled, browsable title with strong visual appeal." — School Library Journal

