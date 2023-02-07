Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Ocean Anatomy
The Curious Parts & Pieces of the World under the Sea
Description
Julia Rothman’s best-selling illustrated Anatomy series takes a deep dive into the wonders of the sea with Ocean Anatomy. Follow Rothman’s inquisitive mind and perceptive eye along shorelines, across the open ocean, and below the waves for an artistic exploration of the watery universe. Through her drawings, discover how the world’s oceans formed, why the sea is salty, and the forces behind oceanic phenomena such as rogue waves. Colorful anatomical profiles of sea creatures from crustacean to cetacean, surveys of seafaring vessels and lighthouses, and the impact of plastic and warming water temperatures are just part of this compendium of curiosities that will entertain and educate readers of all ages.
Also available in this series: Nature Anatomy, Farm Anatomy, Food Anatomy, and Nature Anatomy Notebook
What's Inside
Praise
"Timely, important, and serious information does not have to be tough to digest. The latest book in Rothman's illustrated Anatomy series, is a spectacularly appealing overview of everything to do with the ocean that presents information with beauty and charm…This lovely book will appeal to readers of all ages, whether they want to sit and read or just dip their toes in. It should be in every library’s circulating collection." — Booklist
"As usual, the book did not disappoint: beautifully done illustrations about the ocean and everything living in it." — Book Riot
"The writing is clear, lively, and informative. Each spread is filled with a variety of colorful, appealing, and scientifically accurate drawings... A fact-filled, browsable title with strong visual appeal." — School Library Journal
