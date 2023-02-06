Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Nature Anatomy: Birds Puzzle (500 pieces)
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Nature Anatomy: Birds Puzzle (500 pieces)

by Julia Rothman

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $24.95 CAD

Puzzle
Puzzle

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $24.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 5, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Oct 5, 2021

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635864427

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

Piece together a bevy of birds, nests, and feathers with this 500-piece jigsaw puzzle featuring charming illustrations from Julia Rothman’s best-selling Anatomy book series.

A flight of fancy for bird-loving puzzlers of all ages! As the high-quality, vibrantly colored interlocking pieces are assembled, a wonderful world of birds appears, along with educational labels identifying species and their habitats. Packaged in a sturdy box and including a mini poster of the puzzle for reference or framing, the completed puzzle measures 23 4/5” x 19”.

Learn how to identify different kinds of feathers, spot the difference between the eggs of a California Thrasher and Blue Jay, and understand the anatomy of a Blue Grosbeak; This puzzle is a hands-on educational challenge for adults, kids, or families – anyone interested in birds and the wonders of the natural world.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less