Julia Rothman

Julia Rothman is the author and/or illustrator of twelve books, including Nature Anatomy, Ladies Drawing Night, and Hello, New York. She has illustrated books for Liv Tyler, Jane Fonda, DesignSponge, and Gail Simmons, and illustrated for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. In 2017, she co-founded–with Wendy MacNaughton–Women Who Draw, an open directory of female-identifying illustrators, artists, and cartoonists. Julia’s work has appeared in the New Yorker, the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, Harper’s, Popular Science, Living, Food and Wine, and is on display in the New York subway system.