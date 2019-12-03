



EVERY BODY is the first radically inclusive compendium of stories, essays, interviews, and art about sex. These deeply personal stories–covering topics as varied as first times, being in an open relationship, learning to accept hairy butts and extra nipples, accidental pregnancies, sex toys, pleasure, fears, traumas, and more–take the stigmatized topics and questions we’ve all had but have always been afraid to ask, and turn them into words of guidance, confidence, and community. And in between, there are interviews with and essays by experts–a counselor at Planned Parenthood, a high school health teacher, a clerk at a sex-positive sex shop, a urologist, a disability activist, and many, many more. The result is a deeply informative and inclusive user’s guide to your body, no matter its shape, size, or preferences.





With an exuberant, diverse group of voices and gorgeous illustrations that bring each story to life, EVERY BODY is destined to be a treasured resource and trusted companion for generations to come.

When OUR BODIES, OURSELVES was first published in 1970, it was the first book to give women truthful, complete information about their sexual and reproductive health. Today, our understanding of sexuality and health are radically different–yet there’s no book that synthesizes a progressive understanding of gender, ability, identity and size. Until now.